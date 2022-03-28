Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GIS. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the third quarter worth about $37,000. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.90.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $67.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.52. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $69.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.67 and a 200 day moving average of $64.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total transaction of $997,684.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total transaction of $628,941.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,992 shares of company stock valued at $2,057,303. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills (Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.