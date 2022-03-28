Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,842 V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 435.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 73.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 172.3% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Williams Capital lowered V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered V.F. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on V.F. from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.63.

NYSE VFC opened at $57.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.04 and its 200 day moving average is $67.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $51.02 and a 12 month high of $90.79. The stock has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.46.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. V.F. had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.50 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

