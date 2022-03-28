Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,904 iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 11,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

IYW opened at $103.15 on Monday. iShares US Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.18 and a fifty-two week high of $118.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.57.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

