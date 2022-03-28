Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $302,000 Stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,080 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 59.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 7.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB opened at $44.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.51. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $43.56 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.22.

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 35.27%. The firm had revenue of $248.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.09%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ABCB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens upped their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

