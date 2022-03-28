Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $276,000 Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,049 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Twilio by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,978,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,327,253,000 after buying an additional 152,151 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Twilio by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,106,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,333,000 after purchasing an additional 37,840 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Twilio by 186.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Twilio by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,944,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLO opened at $154.82 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.05. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.05 and a twelve month high of $412.68. The stock has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a PE ratio of -28.46 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). Twilio had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $842.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total value of $3,696,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total value of $848,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,010 shares of company stock valued at $7,781,961 in the last three months. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. TheStreet cut Twilio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Twilio from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Twilio from $550.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Twilio from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twilio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.52.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

