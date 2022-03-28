Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $229,000 Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CINF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 50.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,104,000 after acquiring an additional 63,125 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,282,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $382,756,000 after acquiring an additional 44,453 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 6.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 130,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,180,000 after acquiring an additional 8,277 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 63.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

CINF stock opened at $136.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $102.18 and a 12 month high of $136.98. The firm has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.66.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.47. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.24%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CINF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.80.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

