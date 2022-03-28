Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Buys 110 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Eaton by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in Eaton by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in Eaton by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 9,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton stock opened at $154.18 on Monday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $136.31 and a 1-year high of $175.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.97.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 60.67%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.35.

In related news, Director Sandra Pianalto bought 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

