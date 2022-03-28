VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $47.14

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $47.14 and last traded at $47.16, with a volume of 19290 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.25.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.48.

Get VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 359.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.