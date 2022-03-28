Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on VNDA. TheStreet cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of VNDA opened at $11.46 on Friday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $21.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.58. The stock has a market cap of $640.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.54.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VNDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $68.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Timothy Williams sold 12,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total transaction of $133,745.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 6,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $78,039.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,015 shares of company stock valued at $334,662. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 64,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

