Van ECK Associates Corp Has $272.45 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 810,022 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,021 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $272,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 58.0% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 57.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.33, for a total transaction of $84,832.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,621 in the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FB shares. China Renaissance Securities cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $415.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.51.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $223.59. 25,573,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,414,605. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.82 and a twelve month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

