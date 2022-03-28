Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.28 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. Valley National Bancorp also reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Valley National Bancorp.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $353.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.93 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

VLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.15.

Shares of Valley National Bancorp stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.30. 111,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,547,479. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.86 and its 200 day moving average is $13.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $15.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,078,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,906,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 406,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after acquiring an additional 184,583 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,781,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

