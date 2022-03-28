Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Raises Dividend to $1.91 Per Share

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.91 per share on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. This is a boost from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.

Vail Resorts has decreased its dividend by 33.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Vail Resorts has a dividend payout ratio of 84.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Vail Resorts to earn $9.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.8%.

NYSE MTN opened at $258.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.13 and a beta of 1.26. Vail Resorts has a twelve month low of $221.38 and a twelve month high of $376.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $309.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $906.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.87 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Vail Resorts will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $331.00 to $309.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allstate Corp raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

