Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $2,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Urban Edge Properties by 22.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,118,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,700 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Urban Edge Properties by 1.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,835,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,223,000 after purchasing an additional 36,807 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Urban Edge Properties by 30.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,304,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,498,000 after purchasing an additional 763,257 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Urban Edge Properties by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,301,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,132,000 after purchasing an additional 28,963 shares during the period. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 114.1% during the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,130,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.94.

Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $18.92 on Monday. Urban Edge Properties has a twelve month low of $16.52 and a twelve month high of $20.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.62.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.29. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 24.16%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Urban Edge Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

