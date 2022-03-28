Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,886 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 8,989 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $12,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,649 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 10.8% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,797 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,106 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 7.3% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.9% during the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,464 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Shares of UHS opened at $148.09 on Monday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.23 and a twelve month high of $165.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to purchase up to 12.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 6.77%.

In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $199,971.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $41,786.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UHS has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, February 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.00.

Universal Health Services Profile (Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.