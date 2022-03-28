Unitronix Co. (OTCMKTS:UTRX) Short Interest Update

Unitronix Co. (OTCMKTS:UTRX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 69.6% from the February 28th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS UTRX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,190. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.21. Unitronix has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.71.

Get Unitronix alerts:

Unitronix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unitronix Corp. engages in the development and marketing of mineral potential assessment software tool for the mineral exploration and mining industries. It sells product under the Geo-Sleuth brand. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Greenville, SC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unitronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.