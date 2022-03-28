Unitronix Co. (OTCMKTS:UTRX) Short Interest Update

Unitronix Co. (OTCMKTS:UTRX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 69.6% from the February 28th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS UTRX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,190. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.21. Unitronix has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.71.
Unitronix Company Profile (Get Rating)
