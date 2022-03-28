United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 384.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 417,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,412,000 after acquiring an additional 56,630 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $3,271,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 84,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,101,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 7,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. 56.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UPS. Evercore ISI increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $244.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.75.

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,291,631.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $4.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $219.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,353,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,182,792. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.66 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $211.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.48. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 96.17%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 41.39%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

