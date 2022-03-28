United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Bought by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 33.9% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 159.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UAL shares. Barclays decreased their target price on United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners upgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on United Airlines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.08.

UAL traded up $0.54 on Monday, hitting $43.72. 728,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,836,243. The company has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.03. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.54 and a twelve month high of $61.34.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 87.27% and a negative net margin of 7.97%. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($7.00) EPS. Equities analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

