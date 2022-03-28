Unifty (NIF) Tops 1-Day Volume of $316,193.00

Unifty (NIF) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One Unifty coin can currently be purchased for $13.93 or 0.00029322 BTC on major exchanges. Unifty has a market capitalization of $24.20 million and approximately $316,193.00 worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Unifty has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00047828 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,369.74 or 0.07093507 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,469.70 or 0.99926609 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00046658 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Unifty Coin Profile

Unifty’s launch date was November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,737,212 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Buying and Selling Unifty

