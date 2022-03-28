Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) & NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Head to Head Contrast

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) and NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Ultra Clean has a beta of 2, suggesting that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NVIDIA has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ultra Clean and NVIDIA’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultra Clean $2.10 billion 0.92 $119.50 million $2.69 16.01 NVIDIA $26.91 billion 25.72 $9.75 billion $3.85 71.97

NVIDIA has higher revenue and earnings than Ultra Clean. Ultra Clean is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NVIDIA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.1% of Ultra Clean shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.8% of NVIDIA shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Ultra Clean shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of NVIDIA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Ultra Clean and NVIDIA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultra Clean 0 0 5 0 3.00 NVIDIA 0 4 25 1 2.90

Ultra Clean presently has a consensus price target of $66.50, suggesting a potential upside of 54.36%. NVIDIA has a consensus price target of $341.33, suggesting a potential upside of 23.26%. Given Ultra Clean’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ultra Clean is more favorable than NVIDIA.

Profitability

This table compares Ultra Clean and NVIDIA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultra Clean 5.68% 22.20% 9.84% NVIDIA 36.24% 42.99% 25.17%

Summary

NVIDIA beats Ultra Clean on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ultra Clean Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system. It also offers various industrial and automation production equipment; fluid delivery systems consist of one or more chemical delivery units, including PFA tubing, filters, flow controllers, regulators, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; precision robotic systems; top-plate assemblies; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystem of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and other high-level assemblies. In addition, the company provides tool chamber parts cleaning and coating services; micro-contamination analysis services for tool parts, wafers and depositions, chemicals, cleanroom materials, deionized water, and airborne molecular contamination; and analytical verification services for process tool chamber part cleaning. It primarily serves original equipment manufacturing customers in the semiconductor capital equipment and semiconductor integrated device manufacturing industries, as well as display, consumer, medical, energy, industrial, and research equipment industries. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

NVIDIA Company Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems. The Compute & Networking segment offers Data Center platforms and systems for AI, HPC, and accelerated computing; Mellanox networking and interconnect solutions; automotive AI Cockpit, autonomous driving development agreements, and autonomous vehicle solutions; and Jetson for robotics and other embedded platforms. The company's products are used in gaming, professional visualization, datacenter, and automotive markets. NVIDIA Corporation sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, original device manufacturers, system builders, add-in board manufacturers, retailers/distributors, Internet and cloud service providers, automotive manufacturers and tier-1 automotive suppliers, mapping companies, start-ups, and other ecosystem participants. NVIDIA has partnership with Google Cloud to create AI-on-5G Lab. NVIDIA Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

