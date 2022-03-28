Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Shares Purchased by Cim LLC

Cim LLC lifted its position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UCTT. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the third quarter worth approximately $24,580,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 110.8% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 376,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,026,000 after acquiring an additional 197,767 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 32.0% in the third quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 662,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,237,000 after acquiring an additional 160,499 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ultra Clean during the third quarter worth $6,070,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ultra Clean during the third quarter worth $5,657,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ultra Clean stock opened at $43.08 on Monday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.72 and a 52 week high of $65.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $615.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David T. Ibnale sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $1,142,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $152,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,300 shares of company stock worth $1,432,490 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Ultra Clean presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.80.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

