Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.73.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UDMY. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Udemy from $42.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Udemy from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Udemy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Udemy in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Udemy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of UDMY stock opened at $12.20 on Monday. Udemy has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $32.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.47.

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $137.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.34 million. Research analysts expect that Udemy will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Udemy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,793,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Udemy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,673,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Udemy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Udemy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Udemy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. 0.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Udemy, Inc operates a platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform allows to access approximately 183,000 courses in 75 languages.

