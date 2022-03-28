Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.10.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ubisoft Entertainment from €62.00 ($68.13) to €55.00 ($60.44) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ubisoft Entertainment from €70.00 ($76.92) to €62.00 ($68.13) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Ubisoft Entertainment from €45.70 ($50.22) to €43.50 ($47.80) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th.

Get Ubisoft Entertainment alerts:

UBSFY opened at $8.74 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.26 and a 200-day moving average of $10.52. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.