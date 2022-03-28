Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a growth of 266.7% from the February 28th total of 3,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 64,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 158,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Omni Partners US LLC boosted its position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 1.0% during the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 225,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC boosted its position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 1.8% during the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 152,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 15.1% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 46,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. 48.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TWLV stock opened at $9.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.71. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $9.99.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

