Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Gap Up to $3.24

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.24, but opened at $3.36. Tuya shares last traded at $3.34, with a volume of 5,300 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TUYA shares. Morgan Stanley cut Tuya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.20 to $7.20 in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Tuya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.35 and a current ratio of 10.92.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tuya by 14.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Tuya by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Tuya by 146.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tuya by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 8,508 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tuya in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

