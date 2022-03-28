Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Gap Up to $3.24

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.24, but opened at $3.36. Tuya shares last traded at $3.34, with a volume of 5,300 shares traded.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TUYA shares. Morgan Stanley cut Tuya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.20 to $7.20 in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Tuya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.35 and a current ratio of 10.92.
Tuya Company Profile (NYSE:TUYA)
Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tuya (TUYA)
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Tuya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.