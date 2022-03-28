Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Short Interest Update

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, an increase of 196.5% from the February 28th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 158,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

TBXXF stock opened at $0.43 on Monday. Turmalina Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.41.

Turmalina Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in South America. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the San Francisco project covering 34,651 hectares located in San Juan Province, Argentina.

