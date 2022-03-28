Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Trading Up 5.4%

Shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) were up 5.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.86 and last traded at $19.78. Approximately 22,259 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 852,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.76.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TUP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Tupperware Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tupperware Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.18. The company has a market cap of $905.60 million, a PE ratio of 55.18 and a beta of 2.65.

Tupperware Brands ( NYSE:TUP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $394.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.27 million. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 1.10% and a negative return on equity of 102.22%. Tupperware Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Madeline Otero sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $201,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tupperware Brands by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,938,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,381,000 after buying an additional 187,411 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $53,648,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Tupperware Brands by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,867,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,560,000 after buying an additional 195,772 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tupperware Brands by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 832,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,590,000 after buying an additional 9,410 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Tupperware Brands by 21.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 795,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,801,000 after buying an additional 140,541 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile (NYSE:TUP)

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

