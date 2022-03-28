Trust Co. of Virginia VA Sells 155 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA cut its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 32,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 16.6% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 217,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,506,000 after buying an additional 30,974 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 58,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,211,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period.

BIV traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $81.33. 14,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,454,177. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.10. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.90 and a 1 year high of $91.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

