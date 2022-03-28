Trust Co. of Virginia VA Decreases Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA cut its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,334 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.57.

Shares of BK traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.12. 157,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,896,459. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $45.80 and a 1 year high of $64.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.15 and its 200-day moving average is $56.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

