Truist Financial Comments on Amcor plc’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AMCR)

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Amcor in a research note issued on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial analyst M. Roxland expects that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter. Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Amcor’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AMCR. TheStreet cut Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.40 to $12.30 in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.76.

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $11.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.80. Amcor has a 52 week low of $10.66 and a 52 week high of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amcor during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Amcor by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.86% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 78.69%.

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

