Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure (LON:TEEC) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure (LON:TEEC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 105 ($1.38) price target on the stock.

LON:TEEC opened at GBX 84 ($1.11) on Thursday. Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of GBX 83.65 ($1.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 113 ($1.49). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 92.57.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.47%.

Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure Company plc invests in energy efficiency projects. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

