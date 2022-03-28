Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure (LON:TEEC) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure (LON:TEECGet Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 105 ($1.38) price target on the stock.

LON:TEEC opened at GBX 84 ($1.11) on Thursday. Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of GBX 83.65 ($1.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 113 ($1.49). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 92.57.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.47%.

About Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure (Get Rating)

Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure Company plc invests in energy efficiency projects. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

