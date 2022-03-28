Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Price Target Cut to $32.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TCOM has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Trip.com Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. New Street Research raised shares of Trip.com Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.82.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Trip.com Group stock opened at $22.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of -186.98 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.13. Trip.com Group has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $42.04.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $1.06. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,175,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,885 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 195.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 17,496 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 509.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 55,342 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Trip.com Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.