Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE:TCN) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.
NYSE TCN traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $16.33. The stock had a trading volume of 61,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,509. Tricon Residential has a one year low of $5.49 and a one year high of $17.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.20.
Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $123.37 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tricon Residential will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tricon Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Sunday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.17.
About Tricon Residential (Get Rating)
Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tricon Residential (TCN)
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.