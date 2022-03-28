Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE:TCN) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

NYSE TCN traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $16.33. The stock had a trading volume of 61,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,509. Tricon Residential has a one year low of $5.49 and a one year high of $17.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.20.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $123.37 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tricon Residential will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter worth $6,672,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter valued at $3,309,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,684,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,090,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,908,000. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tricon Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Sunday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.17.

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.

