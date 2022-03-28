Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE:TCN) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of NYSE:TCN opened at $16.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.20. Tricon Residential has a 52 week low of $5.49 and a 52 week high of $17.23.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $123.37 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Tricon Residential will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TCN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tricon Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.17.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter worth $496,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter worth $640,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter worth $1,080,000. 13.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.

