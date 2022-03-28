Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE:TCN) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.
Shares of NYSE:TCN opened at $16.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.20. Tricon Residential has a one year low of $5.49 and a one year high of $17.23.
Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $123.37 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Tricon Residential will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TCN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tricon Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tricon Residential has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.17.
About Tricon Residential (Get Rating)
Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.
