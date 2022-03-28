Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE:TCN) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of NYSE:TCN opened at $16.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.20. Tricon Residential has a one year low of $5.49 and a one year high of $17.23.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $123.37 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Tricon Residential will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,672,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,309,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,684,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,090,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter worth about $1,908,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TCN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tricon Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tricon Residential has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.

