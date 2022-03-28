Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Travere Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages to identify, develop and deliver life-changing therapies. Travere Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Retrophin Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TVTX. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.13.

NASDAQ TVTX opened at $25.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.07. Travere Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $31.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 0.77.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $57.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.40 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.22% and a negative net margin of 79.16%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.37) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 4,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $131,876.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $46,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,401 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,302 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,448.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Travere Therapeutics (TVTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.