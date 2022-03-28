Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Traeger (NYSE:COOKGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $7.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $25.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Traeger from $28.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Traeger from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Traeger from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Traeger has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.83.

Shares of COOK opened at $7.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.28. Traeger has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $32.59.

Traeger (NYSE:COOKGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $174.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.80 million. Traeger had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 11.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Traeger will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Traeger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $516,826,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Traeger by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,702,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,184,000 after acquiring an additional 388,470 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Traeger by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,942,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,780,000 after acquiring an additional 508,446 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Traeger by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,411,000 after purchasing an additional 160,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Traeger during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,729,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

About Traeger (Get Rating)

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

