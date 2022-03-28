Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Director Wayne S. Hill Sells 800 Shares

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) Director Wayne S. Hill sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$119.50, for a total value of C$95,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,312,325.

Wayne S. Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 18th, Wayne S. Hill sold 2,500 shares of Toromont Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.00, for a total value of C$295,000.00.

TIH opened at C$114.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.09, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$110.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$109.93. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$92.45 and a 12 month high of C$119.88.

Toromont Industries ( TSE:TIH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.17 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$956.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.11 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Toromont Industries Ltd. will post 4.9299999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$123.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$120.00 price target on shares of Toromont Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Toromont Industries to C$126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$113.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$122.70.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

