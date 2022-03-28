Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Short Interest Update

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,163,300 shares, a growth of 94.2% from the February 28th total of 599,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.4 days.

Shares of TORXF traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.16. 29,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,650. Torex Gold Resources has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $15.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.15.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Torex Gold Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.25.

Torex Gold Resources, Inc is a Canadian based resource company, which engages in the exploration and development of precious metal resources with a focus on gold. It holds interest in Morelos gold project. The company was founded on November 13, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

