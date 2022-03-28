Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $122.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.40. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $1.42.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). On average, research analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNXP. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 179.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 18,680,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,682,000 after buying an additional 11,989,832 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 6,469.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,097,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after buying an additional 5,020,193 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,699,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after buying an additional 4,661,167 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,631,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,956,000 after buying an additional 3,309,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,423,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after buying an additional 1,901,592 shares during the last quarter. 17.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.

