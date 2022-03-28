Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $122.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.40. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $1.42.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). On average, research analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.
