Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 2,700 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 137,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 12,077 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,255,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,525,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 54,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 71.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BHC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

In other news, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 3,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total transaction of $84,624.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Robert Spurr sold 3,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $86,574.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,324 shares of company stock worth $429,751 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHC stock opened at $22.82 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.98. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $34.50.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 11.24% and a negative return on equity of 708.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

