Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 57 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,065 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 65 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.38, for a total value of $6,124,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.22, for a total value of $2,237,439.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,876 shares of company stock worth $36,125,888 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $622.40 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $311.72 and a 52-week high of $624.45. The firm has a market cap of $61.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.31 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $533.26 and its 200 day moving average is $520.31.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.22). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $614.94.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

