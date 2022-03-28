Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 26 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 1,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 2,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

NYSE CMG opened at $1,556.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $43.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,486.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,662.83. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,277.41 and a twelve month high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,920.00 to $1,903.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,900.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Gordon Haskett raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,965.48.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total value of $2,155,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile (Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.