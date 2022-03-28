Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 180 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AON were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of AON by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AON by 191.5% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of AON during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Shares of AON stock opened at $322.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $223.19 and a 52 week high of $326.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $289.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.15 billion, a PE ratio of 57.98 and a beta of 0.89.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.31. AON had a return on equity of 87.65% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

AON declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. AON’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

In related news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 82 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total transaction of $25,281.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 32,942 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.51, for a total value of $9,306,444.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,390 shares of company stock worth $11,982,022. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.06.

AON Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.