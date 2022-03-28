Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,361 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,646 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 6.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,891,340 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $666,080,000 after acquiring an additional 836,350 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in Uber Technologies by 312.8% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 12,766,046 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $571,919,000 after acquiring an additional 9,673,391 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 420.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,089,220 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $451,997,000 after acquiring an additional 8,150,605 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Uber Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,404,300 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $376,513,000 after acquiring an additional 191,600 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 52.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,107,646 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $363,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799,233 shares during the period. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.07.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $34.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $66.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.44 and a beta of 1.32. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.28 and a 12-month high of $61.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.00.

Uber Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.