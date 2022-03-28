Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $736,000 Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 94.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MET. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,182,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,579,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123,446 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 118.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,932,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,304 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 8.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,975,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,429 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the third quarter worth $59,208,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 61.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,299,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,657,000 after acquiring an additional 875,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $71.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $58.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.61. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.21 and a 52-week high of $72.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $3,996,478.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MET shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.29.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

