Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 331 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 60.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 880 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 7,658 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 426 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 244.3% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 3,966 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $339.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $339.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $289.00 and a one year high of $449.38.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $761.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.60 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 17.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.28%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TFX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Teleflex from $383.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Teleflex from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Teleflex from $391.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.64.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

