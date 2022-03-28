Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,371 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in VMware by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,232,104 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,224,113,000 after purchasing an additional 982,947 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in VMware by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,756,520 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $713,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,135 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in VMware by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,916,620 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $433,701,000 after purchasing an additional 188,429 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in VMware by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,988,849 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $295,742,000 after purchasing an additional 61,896 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in VMware by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,948,373 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $289,723,000 after purchasing an additional 213,783 shares during the period. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.77.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $118.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.31. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.57 and a 1-year high of $172.00. The company has a market cap of $49.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.69.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). VMware had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. VMware’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

