Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 76 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 119.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $232.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.25.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $208.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.32. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.37 and a 12-month high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.51 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.39%.

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $862,350.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.30, for a total transaction of $94,812.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,641 shares of company stock worth $1,067,123. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

