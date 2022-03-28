Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 75 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,234 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 987.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 5,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 51 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 1,580.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 84 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $586.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $587.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $654.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.85. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $467.22 and a 12 month high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 30.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.70, for a total transaction of $183,231.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 5,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $721.39, for a total value of $3,754,834.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,080 shares of company stock valued at $13,749,626. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

SIVB has been the subject of several research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Stephens dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $830.00 to $780.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $787.29.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

