Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 137 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 27,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,665,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMX. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $157.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Citic Securities began coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.18.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $97.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.90. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.89 and a 52-week high of $155.98.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

